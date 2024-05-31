Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells 1,242 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $155,697.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,937.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SiTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ SITM traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,804. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.58. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 million. Equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 7.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after buying an additional 212,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,412,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in SiTime by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 892,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,324 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,102,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

