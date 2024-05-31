Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells 1,242 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $155,697.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,937.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ SITM traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,804. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.58. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.78.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 million. Equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
