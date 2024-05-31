Insider Selling: Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Insider Sells 1,180,803.96 in Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 1,180,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,312 shares in the company, valued at 15,283,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Reddit Stock Performance

NYSE RDDT opened at 56.30 on Friday. Reddit, Inc. has a twelve month low of 37.35 and a twelve month high of 74.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 49.97.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter valued at $2,057,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth $986,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth $36,990,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth about $1,480,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDDT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 56.20.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

