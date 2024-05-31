Insider Selling: Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) CFO Sells 50,580 Shares of Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately 37,195,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Vollero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 2,318,009.50.

Reddit Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE RDDT opened at 56.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 49.97. Reddit, Inc. has a 52-week low of 37.35 and a 52-week high of 74.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 213.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth about $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth about $265,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDDT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 56.20.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

