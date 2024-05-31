Insider Selling: Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP Sells $1,795,486.39 in Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LNC opened at $32.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on LNC

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,854,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,825,000 after buying an additional 166,167 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2,107.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,703,000 after buying an additional 4,085,637 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 53.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,951,000 after buying an additional 1,098,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,383,000 after buying an additional 166,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,068,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,785,000 after buying an additional 107,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.