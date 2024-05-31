Insider Selling: HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN) Insider Sells A$50,000,000.00 in Stock

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN – Get Free Report) insider David Di Pilla sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.83), for a total transaction of A$50,000,000.00 ($33,333,333.33).
HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.55.
HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th.
About HomeCo Daily Needs REIT
HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust listed on the ASX with a mandate to invest in convenience-based assets across the target sub-sectors of Neighbourhood Retail, Large Format Retail and Health & Services. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT aims to provide unitholders with consistent and growing distributions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HomeCo Daily Needs REIT
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeCo Daily Needs REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.