Insider Selling: HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN) Insider Sells A$50,000,000.00 in Stock

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDNGet Free Report) insider David Di Pilla sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.83), for a total transaction of A$50,000,000.00 ($33,333,333.33).

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.55.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th.

About HomeCo Daily Needs REIT

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust listed on the ASX with a mandate to invest in convenience-based assets across the target sub-sectors of Neighbourhood Retail, Large Format Retail and Health & Services. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT aims to provide unitholders with consistent and growing distributions.

