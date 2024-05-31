Insider Selling: General Motors (NYSE:GM) CEO Sells 626,316 Shares of Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on GM. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8,855.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,522 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,008,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 50,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

