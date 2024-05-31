Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Sells $32,175.00 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,577,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,826,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 12.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,470,000 after acquiring an additional 562,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,607,000 after purchasing an additional 49,928 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,813,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 673,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,184,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,116,000 after purchasing an additional 335,737 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

