Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) EVP Sells $12,943.84 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) EVP Peter J. Germain sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $12,943.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE FHI opened at $32.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

