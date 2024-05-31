Insider Selling: Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

ES traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.54. 884,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,775. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $74.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.