Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells $902,593.50 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $130.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Entegris by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $663,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $3,087,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Entegris by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

