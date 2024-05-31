Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Sells $217,627.00 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Michael E. Mead sold 7,690 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $217,627.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

