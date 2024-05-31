Insider Selling: Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total transaction of C$515,125.00.

Shares of TSE:CS traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,126,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,157. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.58. The stock has a market cap of C$7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capstone Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of C$4.40 and a twelve month high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$458.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.3624779 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CS shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.75.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

