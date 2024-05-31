Insider Selling: AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Sells $313,232.48 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $313,232.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd Alan Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Todd Alan Cunningham sold 11,340 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $147,420.00.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -69.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AvidXchange by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,482,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,209,000 after acquiring an additional 907,305 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 26.3% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 12,298,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,587,000 after buying an additional 2,563,886 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 29.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,402,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,044 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in AvidXchange by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,864,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,885,000 after purchasing an additional 587,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

