Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Sells 46,126 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Waterman sold 46,126 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $830,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Waterman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Waterman sold 10,130 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $187,101.10.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.06. 756,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,710. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $145.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.14 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,763,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,236 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,829,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,385,000 after acquiring an additional 594,347 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,369,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,335,000 after acquiring an additional 350,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,954,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 393,423 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACVA. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACVA

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.