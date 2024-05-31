Insider Buying: United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director Acquires 2,344 Shares of Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) Director Jagroop Gill bought 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $16,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,063,756 shares in the company, valued at $7,712,231. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jagroop Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, Jagroop Gill bought 1,090 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,902.50.

On Monday, May 13th, Jagroop Gill bought 830 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,017.50.

On Friday, May 10th, Jagroop Gill bought 8,080 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $58,580.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Jagroop Gill bought 18 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $135.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Jagroop Gill acquired 2,860 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,450.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Jagroop Gill acquired 264 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,980.00.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBFO stock remained flat at $7.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,658. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $125.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 14.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBFO

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.