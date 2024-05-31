Insider Buying: United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director Acquires 2,344 Shares of Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) Director Jagroop Gill bought 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $16,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,063,756 shares in the company, valued at $7,712,231. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jagroop Gill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 17th, Jagroop Gill bought 1,090 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,902.50.
- On Monday, May 13th, Jagroop Gill bought 830 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,017.50.
- On Friday, May 10th, Jagroop Gill bought 8,080 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $58,580.00.
- On Thursday, March 14th, Jagroop Gill bought 18 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $135.00.
- On Monday, March 11th, Jagroop Gill acquired 2,860 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,450.00.
- On Friday, March 8th, Jagroop Gill acquired 264 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,980.00.
United Security Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of UBFO stock remained flat at $7.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,658. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $125.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 14.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
