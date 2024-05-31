Insider Buying: Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) CEO Buys 48,394 Shares of Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas T. Vo purchased 48,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $33,875.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,053,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,637,736.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nutex Health Price Performance
NUTX stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.29. Nutex Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nutex Health
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 5 Unexpected AI Innovators Transforming Their Sectors
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- PayPal Has a New Growth Road Ahead For Investors, Ready to Rally?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Analysts Couldn’t Wait to Boost These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.