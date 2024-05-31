Insider Buying: Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) CEO Buys 48,394 Shares of Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas T. Vo purchased 48,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $33,875.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,053,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,637,736.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nutex Health Price Performance

NUTX stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.29. Nutex Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

Nutex Health Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 930,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 630,168 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,110,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 550,026 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 2,017.5% in the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,367,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,966 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.