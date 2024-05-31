Insider Buying: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Purchases $29,661.50 in Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) Director David J. Mccambridge bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.93 per share, with a total value of $29,661.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,340.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Up 4.5 %

NRIM opened at $56.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $59.90.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 17.19%. Analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

