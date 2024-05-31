Insider Buying: Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Insider Purchases 14,412 Shares of Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 14,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $133,743.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 14,062 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $138,229.46.

On Friday, May 10th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 7,027 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $70,270.00.

Issuer Direct Stock Down 0.3 %

ISDR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.50. 3,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Issuer Direct Co. has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 million, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91.

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. Analysts predict that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Issuer Direct in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

