Insider Buying: General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) VP Purchases 262 Shares of Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) VP Eugene S. Stark bought 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.32 per share, for a total transaction of $11,873.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,423.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

General American Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GAM traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.55. 22,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,091. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 354,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 119,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 104,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

