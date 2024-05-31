Insider Buying: GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB) Director Purchases 99,121 Shares of Stock

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) Director John Randall Waterfield acquired 99,121 shares of GEE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $35,683.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 454,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,483.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE JOB remained flat at $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 128,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,562. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. GEE Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group comprises approximately 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 5.23% of GEE Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GEE Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

