Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (HOCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:HOCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1511 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October stock remained flat at $24.13 during trading on Thursday. 1,371 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16.

Get Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (HOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 9% of losses stemming from the decline in the S&P 500 Index. The exposure resets each year in October HOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.