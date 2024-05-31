Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCT) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1319 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance
LOCT stock remained flat at $24.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October Company Profile
