Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.70 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.70 ($0.19). 597,425 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 323,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.30 ($0.17).

Indus Gas Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £24.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.24.

Indus Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.