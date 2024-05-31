Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Andrew Hykes Sells 3,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,474 shares in the company, valued at $23,273,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Inari Medical Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NARI stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.69. 751,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,657. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.46.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NARI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NARI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.