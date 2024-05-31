Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Shares Down 3.7%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.83. 11,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 12,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Imperial Metals Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

