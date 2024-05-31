IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Trading Down 2%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 54,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 708,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

