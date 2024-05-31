Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Up 227.3% in May

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 227.3% from the April 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,774,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ilustrato Pictures International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ILUS remained flat at $0.01 on Thursday. 3,767,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,882,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
About Ilustrato Pictures International
