Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Up 227.3% in May

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 227.3% from the April 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,774,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ilustrato Pictures International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ILUS remained flat at $0.01 on Thursday. 3,767,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,882,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

About Ilustrato Pictures International

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the public safety, technology, engineering, and manufacturing sectors in New York, London, and Dubai. The company's Emergency & Response division designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty equipment, vehicles, and related parts and services, including firefighting equipment, firefighting vehicles, and firefighting vehicle superstructures.

