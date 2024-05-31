ICON (ICX) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, ICON has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $220.13 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,000,998,457 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,998,456 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://icon.community."

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

