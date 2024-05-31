ICON Achieves Market Capitalization of $221.08 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $221.08 million and $4.76 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 998,259,652 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

