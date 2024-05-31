ICON Achieves Market Capitalization of $221.08 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $221.08 million and $4.76 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
ICON Profile
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 998,259,652 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 998,232,649.3398497 with 998,238,611.999003 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22418399 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,751,016.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
Buying and Selling ICON
