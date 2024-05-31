HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 239,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,530,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

HUYA Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth $16,189,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in HUYA by 2,008.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,551,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 4,335,884 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in HUYA by 125.2% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,145,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

