HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. HP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.600 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.64.

HP Stock Up 17.0 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. HP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 204.74% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

