holoride (RIDE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $71,832.07

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $71,832.07 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, holoride has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,745.82 or 0.05482267 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00052623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010594 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00015796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00017444 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003181 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,431,418 tokens. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 856,431,418 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00378573 USD and is up 2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $57,484.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

