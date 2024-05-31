Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Trading Down 5.9%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $20.92. 609,344 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 606,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crystalline Management Inc. increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,969,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 160,458 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

