HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair raised HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

HireRight Price Performance

Shares of HRT opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. HireRight has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in HireRight by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in HireRight by 20.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

