Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 2.7%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.81. Approximately 2,679,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,588,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.69.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,904.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $965,130.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,413.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $965,130.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,413.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 594,308 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,914. 17.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.