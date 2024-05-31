Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Insider Sells £122,221.68 in Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) insider Robert Watson sold 13,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.89), for a total transaction of £122,221.68 ($156,094.10).

Hilton Food Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HFG stock opened at GBX 897 ($11.46) on Friday. Hilton Food Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 614 ($7.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 957 ($12.22). The stock has a market cap of £803.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,242.50, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 897.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 817.99.

Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.29) dividend. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

