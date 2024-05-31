Hellenic Dynamics (LON:HELD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.50

Hellenic Dynamics Plc (LON:HELD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.52 ($0.02), with a volume of 3497114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).
Hellenic Dynamics Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.87.
Hellenic Dynamics Company Profile
Hellenic Dynamics Plc engages in the cultivation and supply of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) dominant strains of medical cannabis flowers in Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
