Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Short Interest Up 283.3% in May

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

HTIA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.17. 1,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,349. Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $19.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03.

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.4609 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

