Head-To-Head Contrast: Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) versus Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Big Cypress Acquisition and Alector’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Alector $97.06 million 5.04 -$130.39 million ($1.38) -3.68

Big Cypress Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alector.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Alector 1 1 5 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Big Cypress Acquisition and Alector, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Alector has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 180.56%. Given Alector’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alector is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Big Cypress Acquisition and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Alector -125.11% -71.80% -18.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Alector shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alector beats Big Cypress Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies; and a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc for the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, such as AL001 and AL101 to treat neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

