Head-To-Head Analysis: GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) vs. Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

GCT Semiconductor and Pixelworks are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GCT Semiconductor and Pixelworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCT Semiconductor N/A N/A -$2.00 million N/A N/A Pixelworks $59.68 million 0.99 -$26.18 million ($0.39) -2.62

GCT Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pixelworks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

GCT Semiconductor has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GCT Semiconductor and Pixelworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCT Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A Pixelworks 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pixelworks has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 145.10%. Given Pixelworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than GCT Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares GCT Semiconductor and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCT Semiconductor N/A -16.90% -27.58% Pixelworks -33.22% -55.94% -22.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.1% of GCT Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of GCT Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Pixelworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pixelworks beats GCT Semiconductor on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCT Semiconductor



GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc., operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro. It also develops and sells cellular IoT chipsets for low-speed mobile networks such as eMTC/NB-IOT/Sigfox, and other network protocols; and 5G solutions. Its products and solutions are used in smartphones, tablets, hotspots, CPEs, USB dongles, routers, and M2M applications. The company sells its products directly or indirectly through distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers primarily in Taiwan, China, Korea and Japan, Europe, North America and South America. The company was formerly known as Global Communication Technology, Inc. GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Pixelworks



Pixelworks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols. It also provides software and platform licensing products comprising Pixelworks Pro Software, a software that enables development and customize the look and feel of mobile products by use of various features, such as absolute color accuracy, HDR tone mapping, SDR-to-HDR conversion, and others; and TrueCut Motion Platform, content creation tool which provides the ability to dial in a motion look on a shot-by-shot basis. The company distributes its products to integrators, branded manufacturers, and branded suppliers. Pixelworks, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

