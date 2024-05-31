HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 252.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IOVA. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. 3,722,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,846,797. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71400.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,480 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.6% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,394,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 60.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,267,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,071,000 after buying an additional 1,991,262 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after buying an additional 609,738 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 3,287,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 337,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

