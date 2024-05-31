HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ClearSign Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ClearSign Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ FY2028 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 186.63% and a negative return on equity of 85.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

CLIR stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

