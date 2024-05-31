HC Wainwright Cuts Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Price Target to $4.00

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 123.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Ikena Oncology Price Performance

Shares of IKNA opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ikena Oncology by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 1,201.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 261,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

