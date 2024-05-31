Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 959 ($12.25).

HL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.86) to GBX 825 ($10.54) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.45) to GBX 1,250 ($15.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,148 ($14.66) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.22) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 1,065 ($13.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.27. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 676.40 ($8.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,151 ($14.70). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 814.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 766.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,544.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

