Guidewire Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GWRE

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,430,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,238,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,499,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,513,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,115,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,440,000 after buying an additional 294,631 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after buying an additional 1,079,268 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $113.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.41. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.