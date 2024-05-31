Guidewire Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,430,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,238,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,499,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,513,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,115,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,440,000 after buying an additional 294,631 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after buying an additional 1,079,268 shares during the period.
Guidewire Software Stock Performance
NYSE GWRE opened at $113.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.41. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
