Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.

Guess? has increased its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Guess? has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Guess? to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? Price Performance

Guess? stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,388. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.98. Guess? has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Guess? had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GES

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $4,219,337.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $34,546,984.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.