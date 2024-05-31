Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Shares Down 0.5%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates supermarkets for fruits and vegetables; res, pig, aves, fish, shrimp and shellfish, and other meats; coffee and tea, cereals and bars, cookies, soups, pastas, and purees; sausages, ham, bacon, and other cold meats; creams, eggs, leche, butter, marfarines, shortenings, yoghurt, and fermented; and cheese products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.