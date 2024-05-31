Gridiron Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. Gridiron Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,103,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,002,000 after acquiring an additional 241,379 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.7% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,473,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 142,880 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,066,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 101,893 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 737,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 486,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 508,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 60,219 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,629. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

