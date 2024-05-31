Gridiron Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in PPG Industries by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PPG traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,493. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

