Gridiron Partners LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gridiron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $538.82. The stock had a trading volume of 390,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,873. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $539.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

